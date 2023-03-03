AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Charles III to travel to France, Germany in first foreign visits as king

AFP Published 03 Mar, 2023 06:59pm
Follow us

BERLIN: Britain’s King Charles III will travel to France and Germany on his first state visits abroad, the German presidency said on Friday.

“The fact that King Charles chose Germany and France as his first destinations before his coronation is also an important European gesture,” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a video message, announcing that the British royal would be in Germany on March 29-31.

The French presidency announced separately that Charles will be in France from 26-29 March.

Steinmeier said he and German first lady Elke Buedenbender would welcome Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in Berlin with military honours before inviting them to a state banquet at his Bellevue Palace in the city centre.

On March 30 the couples will make visits together in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg before continuing to the northern port city of Hamburg the following day.

Britain says global accounting rule is crimping its economy

“This visit early on underlines the close and heartfelt friendship between our countries and our citizens,” Steinmeier said.

The German head of state said he had extended the invitation to Charles at the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September.

“The fact that he is now visiting half a year later shows how much the king values the friendship between our peoples,” Steinmeier said.

“I want to tell him but of course also all Britons: we in Germany, we in Europe want close and friendly ties with the United Kingdom after Brexit as well,” he said, before adding in English: “Your Majesty: I look forward to welcoming you to Germany.”

france Britain German King Charles III

Comments

1000 characters

Charles III to travel to France, Germany in first foreign visits as king

Ready to talk to army chief for country's sake: Imran Khan

Elections in Punjab to be held on April 30: President Alvi

Rupee reverses losing trajectory, gains 2.38% against US dollar

KSE-100 index closes 600 points up amid hope of IMF programme revival

China urges all to play 'constructive role in Pakistan’s economic stability efforts'

Foxconn plans new India iPhone plant in shift away from China

Moody's downgrades five Pakistani banks

US adds units of China’s BGI, Inspur, and Pakistani firms to trade blacklist

Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfil IMF bailout requirements

Cotton arrival dips 34.5% year-on-year

Read more stories