‘Attempted murder’ case: IHC grants interim bail to Imran

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted an interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan in the attempted murder case.

IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq granted bail to the PTI chief till March 9 against surety bonds of Rs100,000. The case of “attempted murder” was registered at the Secretariat police station in Islamabad against Imran on the complaint of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Ranjha.

He had claimed that he was attacked by PTI protesters when he was visiting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The PTI supporters staged a protest in October last year after the PTI chief was disqualified by the top electoral body in Toshakhana case.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police baton-charged the journalists covering the proceedings of the court. The journalists bodies’ strongly condemned the use of force against the journalists and demanded the prime minister take strict action against the Inspector General Islamabad Police, Akbar Nasir Khan.

The journalist said that the police could not have used force unless they get a go-ahead from their higher-ups.

IHC PTI Imran Khan PMLN Justice Aamer Farooq

