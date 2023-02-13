AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

Safdar Rasheed Published 13 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that former chief of army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Retd) had admitted to toppling his government.

While addressing from his Zaman Park residence via video link, here on Sunday, he said that the current rulers are using all tactics to stop him from coming into power again. He claimed that Nawaz Sharif set a condition to jail him after declaring him disqualified.

He said that he was surprised over the former army chief’s confessions to toppling his government. Khan said that Bajwa was a ‘super king’ for having superior powers and he was not answerable to anyone.

The former premier alleged that Bajwa was also controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but the then premier was bearing all kinds of criticism.

IK says extending Bajwa’s tenure a ‘blunder’

He strongly reacted to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz’s remarks against the judiciary, saying that the ruling politicians are against the independent judiciary.

He asked the nation to be prepared to foil the pressure tactics of the incumbent government and their bid to create hurdles for the rule of law.

He said that the attack on a Supreme Court (SC) had been carried out in a democratic tenure but not in martial law. They had attacked Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and traded the consciences of judges.

He also criticized Nawaz Sharif for ‘fleeing’ from elections after giving a narrative of ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’. He added that the rulers are putting the country at stake just for their own interests.

Imran Khan said that the whole nation is looking toward the judiciary to protect the Constitution as the court is the centre of hope for the whole nation.

He said that the nation reaches a decisive phase. He added that the country will be put on the path of disaster if the wrong decisions are taken.

Imran Khan said that they have completed preparations for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ and he will soon make an announcement for the date of commencement to ‘fill the jail’ movement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Qamar Javed Bajwa Supreme Court Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman Bajwa Jail Bharo Tehreek

Comments

1000 characters

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

IK steps up attacks on Bajwa

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

Spectrum availability not being fully utilised by CMOs

Read more stories