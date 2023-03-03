AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Deepika Padukone, Riz Ahmed to present awards at the Oscars

BR Life & Style Published 03 Mar, 2023 06:51pm
Follow us

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and British actor Riz Ahmed will be part of the first slate of presenters for the 95th Academy Awards, it was announced on Thursday.

They will be joined by Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

The live ceremony will be hosted by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on March 12.

Padukone also posted the news on Instagram, with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, and sister joining in to congratulate her.

Photo: Instagram @deepikapadukone
Photo: Instagram @deepikapadukone

Padukone has been making waves as a cross-over artist as she became the first Bollywood star to be chosen to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the final in Qatar.

Last year, she became the very first Indian to be named brand ambassador for luxury French couture house Louis Vuitton, followed by ambassador for fine French jewellery house Cartier. Additionally, she has also served on the jury at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Slap chat? Chris Rock live Netflix special to air week before Oscars

Ahmed, also an Oscar winning actor, became the first person of Pakistani descent to announce the Academy Awards nominations from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater last month.

Early this year, he joined 'Joyland' as executive producer, citing it as "one of the best films of the year."

'Joyland' was shortlisted as Pakistan's entry for the Academy Awards in the 'Best International Feature Film' category, but did not make the final cut.

'It's surreal': Malala Yousafzai on meeting Tom Cruise at Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Three Indian movies are competing for Oscars in various categories. The catchy song 'Naatu Naatu' from colourful South-Indian film 'RRR' has been nominated for Best Original Song, after having already won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year.

Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Best Documentary Short.

'Larger than life': Indian film-maker Rajamouli shoots for Oscar fame

Academy Awards Riz Ahmed Deepika Padukone Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences

Comments

1000 characters

Deepika Padukone, Riz Ahmed to present awards at the Oscars

Ready to talk to army chief for country's sake: Imran Khan

Elections in Punjab to be held on April 30: President Alvi

Rupee reverses losing trajectory, gains 2.38% against US dollar

KSE-100 index closes 600 points up amid hope of IMF programme revival

China urges all to play 'constructive role in Pakistan’s economic stability efforts'

Foxconn plans new India iPhone plant in shift away from China

Moody's downgrades five Pakistani banks

US adds units of China’s BGI, Inspur, and Pakistani firms to trade blacklist

Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfil IMF bailout requirements

Cotton arrival dips 34.5% year-on-year

Read more stories