NA body asks divisions, depts to restore, regularise employees

Recorder Report Published March 3, 2023 Updated March 3, 2023 06:35am
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Special Committee on Affected Employees directed various divisions and departments to restore and regularise their employees.

The committee met with MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail in the chair at the Parliament House on Thursday. The committee discussed various issues of employees of different divisions and departments.

An employee of OGDCL named Shahzeb told the committee that he worked as a daily wage earner from 2012 to 2017 and was fired without notice. However, the officers did not have any inquiry report on which the committee ordered that Shahzeb be reinstated with full privileges from the initial date of recruitment and ordered an inquiry against all the members of the fact-finding committee.

The officers of the OGDCL told the committee that on the order of the committee, an employee, Noor Muhammad Marri has been given seniority, and another employee, Aftab's medical problem has been resolved.

The chairman committee asked the officers why the problems of the employee named Dr Sajda Parveen Soomro are not being solved. The officers said that this case has just come to us, and they will give a report on it.

About the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation, Secretary Bait-ul-Mal while giving a report to the committee said that there was an order to regularise 2,500 daily wages employees by making different categories, and it had to be done within a month. He said that one month has not yet been completed but our work is about to be completed and the implementation will be done. The committee ordered to submit the implementation report by March 7.

About the employees of the Benazir Income Support Program, the officers told the committee that the case is awaiting a decision in the court. The committee asked the officers for evidence of misconduct and other allegations against the employees.

An employee named, Zubaidah Malik said that he had been fired from job for not keeping records. The officers did not have any concrete evidence, on which the committee ordered that 22 employees be reinstated within three days and ordered an inquiry to DGFIA against the officers who acted against the employees.

Another employee told the Committee that even though recovery was done, we were fired. The federal secretary told the committee that an inquiry was conducted within the department, but I did not accept the inquiry report.

The employee said that the court had ordered an inquiry in one month, but now nine months have passed and we are not being reinstated. The committee ordered that all the employees be reinstated with full benefits and that no further inquiry be made.

About the Ministry of Defence, on the orders of the court to make 1,237 employees permanent.

On which, the officers said that some legal action is required to regularise these employees, for which, the Finance and Establishment Divisions have been contacted. The committee ordered that the process of regularisation of 1,237 employees should be completed within 15 days, and the Ministry of Finance and the Establishment Division were ordered to assist.

About the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the officer told the committee that we do not have any seceded employees, there are only two daily wagers, they are being regularised, the committee ordered to regularise two employees.

Federal Minister Narcotics Nawab Shah Zain Bugti told the committee that four employees are not being regularised. The committee ordered that the employees should be reinstated with full benefits and regularised within a week.

The minister also expressed concern before the committee and said that other people are being recruited on our quota, which is a violation of Balochistan quota. The chairman committee sought complete details of the employees recruited in all the oil and gas companies recruited in Balochistan.

