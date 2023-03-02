AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
MPC to meet today

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:23am
KARACHI: The emergent meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be held on Thursday (today) with expectation of further monetary tightening to control the inflation.

Most analysts and economists are expecting that MPC to raise the key policy rate by 200bps to 19 percent aimed to reduce the risk to the economy. The continued higher inflation, Pak Rupee depreciation, and commitments with the IMF lead to an increase in the key policy rate.

As per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), inflation surged by 31.55 percent (4.32 percent MoM) in Feb’23, largely due to an increase in transport and food item prices.

MPC meeting on March 2: market expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

As per previous announcement, the committee meeting was scheduled on March 16, 2023, however, SBP on Monday decided to convene before the schedule to address the risks to the economy.

In the previous, the committee raised the key policy rate by 100 bps to 17 percent on higher inflation outlook. The MPC meeting before the scheduled meeting is a clear indication that it will further tighten the monetary policy.

The government took a number of measures to curb imports and manage the current account deficit. However, the current account deficit is expected to increase sharply after easing import policies.

Analysts are expecting that after the increase in the policy rate, the staff level agreement with the IMF will be signed for release of $1.1 billion loan tranche of Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Pakistan Economy inflation IMF SBP MPC PBS US dollar Monetary Policy Committee interest rates USD PKR Exchange rate policy rate EFF current account deficit rupee depreciation IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

