AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England bowl out Bangladesh for 209 in first ODI

AFP Published March 1, 2023 Updated March 1, 2023 03:43pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

DHAKA: Najmul Hossain struck his maiden half-century but England still bowled out Bangladesh for 209 in the first one-day international Wednesday.

Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid each claimed two wickets to ensure Bangladesh’s innings never got going after the hosts elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The hosts made a decent start, skipper Tamim Iqbal making 23.

But after Chris Woakes earned the first breakthrough with the wicket of Liton Das, England struck whenever a partnership was developing.

Tamim was bowled by Wood before spinners were called into action, as England got valuable South Asian practice ahead of their defence of the ODI World Cup crown in India later this year.

Moeen and Rashid returned with figures of 2-35 and 2-47 respectively to keep Bangladesh’s batsmen in check in the middle overs.

Moeen bowled Shakib Al Hasan for eight before Rashid picked up the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim.

Najmul and Mahmudullah Riyad forged a 53-run partnership for the fifth wicket to try to get the innings back on track, but in vain.

Australia spinners leave India in trouble at 84-7

Najmul – who was dropped on four – eventually fell to Rashid on 58 off 82 balls with six fours, Jason Roy taking the catch at short mid-wicket.

Mahmudullah was dismissed by Wood in the next over for 31.

Debutant Will Jacks claimed the wicket of Afif Hossain three overs later to kill off Bangladesh’s remaining chance of putting up a big total.

Wood and Archer finished with 2-34 and 2-37 respectively.

Tamim Iqbal Jason Roy Najmul Hossain ENGLAND VS BANGLADESH ODI

Comments

1000 characters

England bowl out Bangladesh for 209 in first ODI

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court orders elections in 90 days

Imran announces 'suspension of Jail Bharo movement' after SC verdict

Rupee plummets against US dollar, settles at 266.11

Hikes in interest rate appear to be redundant: business community

Sri Lanka workers defy strike ban to protest rescue plan

Global dividends hit new highs in 2022: study

Earthquake death toll in Turkiye rises above 45,000

World not adequately prepared for disasters, report says

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Read more stories