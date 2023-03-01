AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Zaheer Abbasi Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed no load shedding should be done during Sehar and Iftar in Ramazan as well as to minimise load shedding in summer.

While chairing a meeting to review various projects of the power sector and electricity supply in the coming summer, the prime minister expressed his dismay over the delay in laying of Thar-Matiari 500KV transmission line and inquired that why Thar-Matiari transmission line was not completed within the stipulated period. He said that departmental action should be taken against the officers involved in negligence in this project.

He directed that the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) Board should be reconstituted.

The meeting was briefed regarding the expected demand and supply of electricity and load management in the summer and the progress of the government’s 10,000 MW solarisation project.

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

The meeting was told that the government is taking steps on a priority basis for solarisation of government buildings and the completion of the project will be ensured within a specified period.

About the progress on solarization of agricultural tube-wells, the meeting was informed that along with consultation with all the stakeholders, awareness seminar were organized at the national level, recently.

The proposed policy regarding the production of solar panels at the local level will be presented for approval in the cabinet meeting next week. Similarly, the policy regarding the production of electric bikes at the local level is also in the final stages, for which, consultation with all the stakeholders has been completed.

The meeting was informed about the process of installation of conical baffles in geysers in the light of the prime minister’s orders regarding gas saving and it was told that this project has been completed one month before the set target.

The meeting was told about fans with high consumption of electricity and incandescent bulbs that their production will be completely stopped after June 30 this year in factories across the country.

The relevant industries have been informed in this regard. The meeting was also informed about the implementation of the power saving plan of January 3, 2023, of the Cabinet.

The prime minister directed all the provinces to ensure strict implementation of these measures and to take strict action against the elements, who are negligent in this regard. He emphasized that to promote energy saving a systematic awareness campaign should be conducted through the media and content should be included in the educational curriculum of schools and colleges.

