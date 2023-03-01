Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (February 28, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.55643 4.55686 4.56457 0.07700
Libor 1 Month 4.66200 4.59271 4.66200 0.23457
Libor 3 Month 4.96243 4.90943 4.96243 0.50429
Libor 6 Month 5.27114 5.24071 5.27700 0.76386
Libor 1 Year 5.69143 5.62014 5.69143 1.17671
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments