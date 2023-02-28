AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh ready for ODI reality check against England

AFP Published 28 Feb, 2023 05:21pm
Follow us

DHAKA: New Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha said Tuesday he was bracing for a reality check against England but promised an “aggressive” posture when his team take on the reigning one-day international champions.

The three-match series begins in Dhaka on Wednesday and will test Bangladesh at a time when they have developed into a formidable force in the 50-over format.

They have won 12 of their last 15 ODIs, but England are the only visitors to have won a one-day series in Bangladesh since 2015.

“They are the world champions. They have one team playing somewhere else. They have another team here. They have a mind-blowing depth of talent,” Hathurusingha said, referring to the England Test team’s tour of New Zealand.

“We want to see where we are at, and find out the gap that we have to bridge. If we do well in these conditions, it will give us confidence,” he added.

“They have one of the best pace attacks in the world. They have five fast bowlers and three spinners on this tour. The challenge will be to play their fast bowlers in this series.”

Former Sri Lanka batsman Hathurusingha, 54, returned as Bangladesh coach last week for his second stint at the helm.

During his first tenure he was widely hailed as the architect of some of the national side’s finest moments, including ODI series wins against Pakistan, India and South Africa.

But he was often reported to be at loggerheads with Bangladesh’s senior cricketers, including current captains Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, while coach from 2014 to 2017.

Since returning, Hathurusingha said he was “very impressed” by the team’s commitment and ready for a challenge.

“We played aggressive cricket in my last stint,” he said.

“There are many ways of playing aggressive cricket apart from hitting the ball out of the ground. It is the attitude that we are bringing. Whether fielding, bowling or batting, we will be aggressive.”

The ODI series will be followed by three Twenty20 internationals, beginning in Chittagong on March 9 before returning to Dhaka on March 12 and 14.

England Bangladesh Chandika Hathurusingha

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh ready for ODI reality check against England

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3, changes outlook to stable

As SC hearing resumes, PML-N seeks more time for consultation on KP, Punjab polls

Rupee registers losses, settles at 261.5 against US dollar

Rana Sanaullah says case to be registered against Imran for vandalising Judicial Complex

Pakistan 'desperately needs debt restructuring': former SBP deputy governor

MPC meeting preponed, will now be held on March 2, says SBP

MPC meeting on March 2: market expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Taliban kill top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan

Sri Lanka outlaws strikes as anti-tax protests spread

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

Read more stories