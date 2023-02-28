AVN 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.16%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.09%)
DGKC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.4%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
HUBC 70.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
KAPCO 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
NETSOL 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
OGDC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.12%)
PAEL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
PPL 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.56%)
PRL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.97%)
TELE 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
TRG 109.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.49%)
UNITY 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,025 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 14,118 Decreased By -160 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,562 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.55%)
KSE30 15,236 Decreased By -115.8 (-0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand skipper Southee hails Test win for the ages

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2023 01:11pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

New Zealand captain Tim Southee hailed his team for becoming only the fourth side to win a test after being asked to follow-on, while conceding fortune played a part in their incredible one-run victory over England.

New Zealand thwarted England’s 258-run chase by the slimmest of margins on day five at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday to leave the series drawn 1-1.

Southee said the match was up there with one of the biggest highlights of his career of 92 Tests.

“It’s hard to go past being only the fourth Test team to win a Test match having been asked to follow on,” the 34-year-old paceman told reporters.

“The guys just taking it in their stride and giving it a shot in the last three days and managing to come out on top, that’s, I’d imagine, would be a Test match that will be talked about for a long time. “(For them) to show that character over the last three days has been very pleasing to see and just an awesome game of cricket to be a part of.”

New Zealand had plenty of heroes, with Kane Williamson Man of the Match for his third innings 132 which helped the Black Caps put on 483 after England captain Ben Stokes enforced the follow-on.

Stokes determined to shrug off ‘frustrating’ knee issue for Ashes

Paceman Neil Wagner had four victims in the fourth innings, including the winning wicket when he had tailender James Anderson caught down the legside.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell dived to his right to take the Anderson catch, capping a terrific series with scores of 38 and 90 in Wellington and 138 in the first Test loss in Mount Maunganui. “We got a little bit of luck there with a little flick of a bat down the legside,” said Southee.

“Tommy Blundell just capped off what has been not just been a great series, but a great 18 months for him as well.”

Tim Southee England vs New Zealand test

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand skipper Southee hails Test win for the ages

Intra-day update: rupee down 0.58% against US dollar

MPC meeting on March 2: market expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Imran Khan reaches Judicial Complex to appear in courts for various cases

PAOs directed to cut their budgets by 15pc: Austerity plan picks up the pace in austere times

Punjab, KPK polls: SC resumes hearing

Taliban kill top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Read more stories