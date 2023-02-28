AVN 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.16%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.66%)
DGKC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.4%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
HUBC 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
KAPCO 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
NETSOL 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 83.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.07%)
PAEL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
PPL 64.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.3%)
PRL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
TELE 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.97%)
TRG 109.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.49%)
UNITY 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.69%)
BR30 14,119 Decreased By -159.4 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,575 Decreased By -208.9 (-0.51%)
KSE30 15,239 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stokes determined to shrug off ‘frustrating’ knee issue for Ashes

AFP Published 28 Feb, 2023 11:36am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

WELLINGTON: England captain Ben Stokes said Tuesday he is determined to be fit and firing against Australia in the home Ashes after struggling with his knee during the second-Test defeat to New Zealand.

The hosts beat England by just one run to draw the two-Test series in the most dramatic fashion at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

It ended England’s run of six consecutive Test wins.

Stokes hobbled at times during the second Test but declined afterwards to say what the problem was and which knee was affected.

“I have a four-month period now to get it better before the Ashes because I want to be turning up in Birmingham ready to fulfil my role properly,” he said.

The Ashes start on June 16 at Edgbaston.

“I’m not going to lie,” the 31-year-old star all-rounder told reporters in Wellington.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to know something is holding me back.

“I have been working hard with the physios and medics here.”

Despite his injury, Stokes insisted he will play for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Stokes made 33 with the bat in England’s second innings and shared in a partnership of 121 runs with former captain Joe Root.

But he bowled just two overs in the second Test.

“I bowled a bit and it didn’t feel good, but I have confidence in my seamers knowing that at their best they are a nightmare for any opposition,” he said.

New Zealand beat England by one run in ‘crazy’ second Test

Stokes defended his decision to enforce the follow-on after New Zealand fought back to become only the fourth team in history to win a Test after following on.

“People might not have thought enforcing the follow-on was the right call, but you can’t captain an international team with hindsight,” he said.

“(Given) the way we ran through New Zealand’s top order in the three previous innings, I thought it was the right decision,” he said.

England won the first Test by 267 runs.

Ben Stokes England vs New Zealand test

Comments

1000 characters

Stokes determined to shrug off ‘frustrating’ knee issue for Ashes

Intra-day update: rupee down 0.58% against US dollar

MPC meeting on March 2: market expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Imran Khan reaches Judicial Complex to appear in courts for various cases

PAOs directed to cut their budgets by 15pc: Austerity plan picks up the pace in austere times

Punjab, KPK polls: SC resumes hearing

Taliban kill top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Read more stories