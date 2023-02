LAHORE: BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic financial institution, organized a tree plantation drive and a friendly bicycle rally on Sunday 26-Feburary-2023 in Islamabad to promote environmental sustainability.

The tree plantation drive was held on Sunday and saw approximately 100 saplings planted in the F9 Park of the capital city.

The event was attended by BankIslami officials who had participated in the drive with great enthusiasm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023