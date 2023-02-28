Cambridge International holds principals forums in three cities

KARACHI: The Cambridge International held Cambridge Principals Forums in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for educators in Pakistan this month for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 509 leaders and educators from 411 schools came together at the events in the three cities to discuss issues under the theme of ‘Ready for the World’.

Dr Mark Winterbottom, Professor of Education at the Faculty of Education, University of Cambridge delivered the keynote session on “Positive classrooms, positive students: creating a positive learning environment”. Participants discussed key topics such as creating student and teaching autonomy, how it helps students in developing world-ready skills and how it encourages teachers to create a positive learning environment for students in classrooms.

The keynote was followed by an informative panel discussion titled “Building Better Futures: developing world-ready skills in students”. The diverse panels in all three cities included education thought leaders, industry experts, as well as, students from top universities who shared their perspectives on the skills students need to develop to navigate future challenges, and how education can help develop these skills.

"As our world rapidly changes, we must equip our students with essential skills that transcend academic achievements and prepare them for real-life experiences," said Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan at Cambridge International. "By instilling these skills early on in a student's education journey, we are empowering them to traverse and solve the challenges of the future with confidence and resilience. Now, more than ever, we must prioritise the development of these skills in our students,” she added.

Cambridge is breaking new ground in education once again. At the recent Principals Forum, they made an exciting announcement of launching an Early Years curriculum specifically designed for children aged 3 to 6. Developed by experts and based on cutting-edge research, this internationally benchmarked curriculum will give young learners a solid foundation to build on as they progress through their education journey. By mastering essential skills at an early age, students will be better equipped to tackle challenges and thrive in all aspects of their lives, from school to work and beyond. Cambridge is committed to setting the bar high for education, and this new Early Years curriculum is no exception!

Cambridge is not just about earning qualifications; it's about developing skills that will serve students for a lifetime. The Cambridge philosophy was also supported by leaders from universities and other industries at a panel discussion at the event. The panellists unanimously agreed that by combining a structured learning process with extracurricular activities, schools can create a holistic environment that fosters growth, creativity, and innovation. The panellists also emphasised that apart from enabling students to learn knowledge and skills, the learning process should also enable students to discover their full potential and to unlock a world of possibilities!

Highlighting the importance of such events, one participant noted, "By gathering at events like this, we have the opportunity to share our experiences and perspectives, and to learn from one another about how we can best prepare our students for success in the real world."

Cambridge Principals Forums are annual events that allow school leaders to come together, exchange best practices and interact with the Cambridge International team, as well as, learn more about Cambridge’s work for schools in Pakistan and what to expect in the future. As part of this year’s events, the British Council also updated schools on their work to deliver examinations to students in Pakistan.

