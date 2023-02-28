AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
DGKC 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
EPCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
NETSOL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 85.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.91%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.15%)
TRG 111.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,784 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,352 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada bans TikTok on government phones, other devices

AFP Published 28 Feb, 2023 12:53am
Follow us

OTTAWA: The Canadian government on Monday banned TikTok from all of its phones and other devices, citing concerns about data protection.

TikTok, whose parent company ByteDance is Chinese, has faced increasing Western scrutiny in recent months over fears about how much access Beijing has to user data.

Effective Tuesday, "the TikTok application will be removed from government-issued mobile devices. Users of these devices will also be blocked from downloading the application in the future," the government said in a statement.

It added that Canada's chief information officer had "determined that it presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security."

European Commission bans TikTok on official devices

Although there's been no evidence of breaches of government data linked to the app, it warned that "TikTok's data collection methods provide considerable access to the contents of the phone."

The European Commission banned the app from its equipment last week, following similar moves in the United States.

A TikTok spokesperson said the Canadian decision to block TikTok was "curious" as it was taken "without citing any specific security concern" or consultation with the company.

Relations between China and Canada have deteriorated sharply in recent years, particularly after Canada's arrest on a US warrant of a Huawei senior executive in 2018 and China's retaliatory detention of two Canadian nationals.

Last week, Canada's privacy commissioner launched an investigation into TikTok over its collection and use of users' personal information.

Canada TikTok Canadian government

Comments

1000 characters

Canada bans TikTok on government phones, other devices

Punjab, KPK polls: SC bench reconstituted to five members

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

One killed in new Turkiye quake, 69 injured as buildings collapse

Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with militants in North Waziristan: ISPR

KSE-100 Index rises 0.19% in mixed session

DHL Pakistan suspends 'Import Express Product' from March 15

Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: PM

Elections can't be held until justice is served to Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

PSL 2023 day 15: Lahore rout Islamabad to top points table

World Bank estimates Feb 6 earthquakes caused $34.2bn in damage in Turkiye

Read more stories