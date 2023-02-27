AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
Feb 27, 2023
Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with militants in North Waziristan: ISPR

  • Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published 27 Feb, 2023 07:11pm
Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district during the exchange of fire with terrorists, the military’s media affairs wing said on Monday.

The martyrs were identified as 25-year-old Sepoy Imran Ullah from Bajaur and 21-year-old Sepoy Afzal Khan from Upper Dir.

“On 26 February, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan district. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” the ISPR said.

“Resultantly, two terrorists were killed, while two terrorists were apprehended. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists,” it stated.

The statement added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and innocent citizens.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement concluded.

