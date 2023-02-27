AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
GCWUF hosts volleyball tournament for girls

Press Release Published 27 Feb, 2023 06:46am
FAISALABAD: Government College Women University Faisalabad in collaboration with Higher Education Commission is honoured to host Talent Hunt Youth Sports League Volleyball (Women) in Punjab region organized under Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. The opening ceremony of the event was organized in Lahore College for Women University Lahore.

Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan Former Member of the Provincial Assembly was the Chief Guest and Director Sports HEC, Javed Ali Memon, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor LCWU, Salma Sadia Taimoor, former Member of the Provincial Assembly, Hina Butt, Member of the national assembly, DG Sports Punjab University Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt, DG Sports LCWU Miss Sumeira Sattar, and Asif A Malik, Registrar GCWUF graced the occasion as guests of honour.

