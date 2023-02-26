Banks, real estate shares weigh on Saudi; insurer lifts Qatar

AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Major stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Sunday, with Saudi Arabia’s index pressured by real estate and banking shares, but a 10% surge in Qatar Insurance lifted the Qatari index.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 1%, recording its sixth consecutive decline.

The luxury real estate developer Retal Urban Development lost 3% while Al Rajhi Bank was down 1.8%.

Major Gulf bourses drop on Fed’s hawkish tone

Among other stocks, Saudi Tadawul Group fell 4.7% after its annual profit declined more than 27% to 424.6 million riyals ($113.17 million).

The latter also slashed its annual dividend to 2.31 per share from 3 riyals a year ago.

Middle East Healthcare jumped 10% after its annual profit soared more than 300% compared to a year earlier.

The Qatari Stock index rose 0.7%, ending three consecutive sessions of losses, buoyed by its financial stocks.

Gulf’s largest insurer Qatar Insurance jumped nearly 10% for second consecutive session with about 9 million shares trading hands, marking a turnover of over 15 million riyals - its largest since September, after saying its listed unit in Oman, Oman Qatar Insurance acquired another listed rival Vision Insurance.

The insurer on Wednesday hit a more than 13-year low after reporting a consolidated net loss of 637 million riyals ($174.14 million) for fiscal year 2022, compared to a profit of 630 million riyals ($172.23 million) a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 1.2%, led by gains in almost all sectors, with Commercial International Bank rising 1.3% and Telecom Egypt gaining 4.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 1% to 10,052

QATAR was up 0.7% to 10,542

EGYPT rose 1.2% to 17,213

BAHRAIN down 0.1% to 1,937

OMAN up 0.2% 4,659

Gulf bourses

