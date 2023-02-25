AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IMF accord still ‘week, 10 days’ away: PM

  • Hopes that issues with the IMF would be settled soon
Zaheer Abbasi Published February 25, 2023 Updated February 25, 2023 09:06am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that political stability is inevitable to put the country on the path of development and at this critical juncture, there is a need to rise above “likes and dislikes”.

He said this while speaking at the meeting of the Apex Committee on the National Action Plan (NAP) and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NECTA).

The premier expressed the hope that the issues with the Fund would be settled soon. The prime minister said that a friendly country, which was suggesting Pakistan revive the IMF programme, is now ready to help Pakistan and has recently conveyed the same.

He said that he himself has been receiving positive responses from friendly countries.

Forex reserves to get much-needed boost: China lends a hand amid IMF procrastination

The sooner the sensitive matters are resolved the better it would be for the country.

Reuters adds: Pakistan has to accept unwillingly the strict conditions of a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday, to provide a lifeline for an economy in turmoil.

Sharif was speaking to top security officials at his office in Islamabad in a meeting that was telecast live.

“We have to accept unwillingly the strict conditions for the IMF deal,” he said, adding an accord was still a “week, 10 days” away.

Pakistani authorities have been negotiating with the IMF since early February over policy framework issues and are hoping to sign a staff-level agreement that will pave the way for more inflows from other bilateral and multilateral lenders.

Once the deal is signed, the lender will disburse a more than $1 billion tranche from the $6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019.

Pakistan has already taken a string of measures, which included adopting a market-based exchange rate; a hike in fuel and power tariffs; the withdrawal of subsidies, and more taxation to generate revenue to bridge the fiscal deficit.

Officials say the lender is still negotiating with Islamabad over power sector debt, as well as a potential rise in the policy rate, which currently stands at 17%.

The strict measures are likely to further cool the economy and stoke inflation, which stood at 27.50% in January.

The South Asian economy has been in turmoil, and desperately needs external financing with its foreign exchange reserves dipping to around $3 billion, barely enough for three weeks’ worth of imports.

A “friendly country” is also waiting for the deal to be confirmed before extending support to Pakistan, Sharif said, without elaborating.

Longtime ally China this week announced refinancing of $700 million, according to Pakistan’s finance ministry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif IMF PM Shehbaz Sharif NAP IMF and Pakistan Apex Committee Economic distress NECTA

Comments

1000 characters

IMF accord still ‘week, 10 days’ away: PM

$700m Chinese loan lands in SBP account

Pakistan, US for more dialogue to deepen economic ties

Inclusion in bench on polls: 2 judges attract objections

De-notified on 6 seats: IK retains NA-45 Kurram seat

Equipment import: IPPs seek amendment to SBP’s circular

Elimination of terrorism linked to economic recovery, political stability

G20 tussles overc war as West steps up sanctions

CCP actively investigating key sectors: MoF advertises 4 vacant positions of members

Anomaly in excise duty: Illegal cigarette trade will get a big boost

Read more stories