Forex reserves to get much-needed boost: China lends a hand amid IMF procrastination

  • Board of China Development Bank approves facility of $700 million
Recorder Report | Reuters Published February 23, 2023 Updated February 23, 2023 09:24am
ISLAMABAD: Formalities completed and the Board of China Development Bank has approved the facility of $700 million for Pakistan, said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The finance minister announced through a tweet that “formalities completed and Board of China Development Bank has approved the facility of US $ 700 million for Pakistan.

This amount is expected to be received this week by the State Bank of Pakistan which will shore up its forex reserves.”

Pakistan finance secretary sees IMF staff level talks wrapping up this week

Reuters adds: The credit facility, made through the state-owned China Development Bank will boost Pakistan’s forex reserves by about 20% and comes as the country is thrashing out a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock funds from a $6.5 billion bailout.

A finance ministry official said the loan was in addition to other facilities that China has already extended to Pakistan. The money could come as early as Thursday, he added. China Development Bank did not respond to a faxed request for comment. China is already Pakistan’s single largest creditor with its commercial banks holding about 30% of its external debt.

Tulukan lavada Feb 23, 2023 06:05am
Congratulations Pakistan, more debts!
BK Feb 23, 2023 08:25am
Wow! What a major achievement! More loans for already highly indebted nation! Bravo! This is the yardstick we use for our achievements, loan! Do the reforms needed to get us out of this mess! Stop borrowing money and start working to earn it (and while you are at it, do bring the looted wealth of my nation back, you thief!)
