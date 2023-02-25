PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khan was always a great bowler

“The Khan abuses and Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) lobs the ball right back with a few additional stones thinly disguised as a ball…”

“Stop right there – The Khan was always a great bowler rather than a batter, and NMN is neither a good batter nor a good bowler, and at the current stage of her political career she is at the mercy of a notification….”

“A word of advice to her: let not her own status granted through a notification be her guiding principle. She must understand that Pervez Elahi, even after a notification to appoint him as the president of the party has been issued, would never, never, lead the party in the event that The Khan is in jail. This is a delusion. Though in her case if daddy is not there to insist on the issuance of a notification elevating her to….”

“Time will tell, anyway when I quoted the Bible on vengeance I was not talking of our politicians, I was actually referring to the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless who has received a letter from the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab requesting I think around 50 or is it 500 million rupees if the province is to provide security for the ongoing PSL matches…”

“But Zardari sahib allowed the Sindh government to pay for PSL security…”

“What is good for the goose is not good for the gander.”

“Who is the gander?”

“Has to be the Chief Minister Punjab, I mean didn’t The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless also occupy the same position in 2018, I am wondering why he did not seek that position this time around….”

“I guess he reckoned that Chairman PCB is for as long as the Sharifs are in power while the caretakers are for three months as per the constitution….”

