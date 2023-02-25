AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khan was always a great bowler

Anjum Ibrahim Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

“The Khan abuses and Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) lobs the ball right back with a few additional stones thinly disguised as a ball…”

“Stop right there – The Khan was always a great bowler rather than a batter, and NMN is neither a good batter nor a good bowler, and at the current stage of her political career she is at the mercy of a notification….”

“A word of advice to her: let not her own status granted through a notification be her guiding principle. She must understand that Pervez Elahi, even after a notification to appoint him as the president of the party has been issued, would never, never, lead the party in the event that The Khan is in jail. This is a delusion. Though in her case if daddy is not there to insist on the issuance of a notification elevating her to….”

“Time will tell, anyway when I quoted the Bible on vengeance I was not talking of our politicians, I was actually referring to the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless who has received a letter from the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab requesting I think around 50 or is it 500 million rupees if the province is to provide security for the ongoing PSL matches…”

“But Zardari sahib allowed the Sindh government to pay for PSL security…”

“What is good for the goose is not good for the gander.”

“Who is the gander?”

“Has to be the Chief Minister Punjab, I mean didn’t The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless also occupy the same position in 2018, I am wondering why he did not seek that position this time around….”

“I guess he reckoned that Chairman PCB is for as long as the Sharifs are in power while the caretakers are for three months as per the constitution….”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS Pervez Elahi PSL security

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khan was always a great bowler

SBP injects Rs1.8trn into market

$700m Chinese loan lands in SBP account

Pakistan, US for more dialogue to deepen economic ties

Inclusion in bench on polls: 2 judges attract objections

De-notified on 6 seats: IK retains NA-45 Kurram seat

Equipment import: IPPs seek amendment to SBP’s circular

Elimination of terrorism linked to economic recovery, political stability

G20 tussles overc war as West steps up sanctions

CCP actively investigating key sectors: MoF advertises 4 vacant positions of members

Anomaly in excise duty: Illegal cigarette trade will get a big boost

Read more stories