Renowned Baloch folk singer Wasu Khan passes away

QUETTA: Eminent Baloch folk singer Wasu Khan on Friday passed away in Jaffarabad at the age of 80.

According to his family, Wasu Khan had been suffering from kidney disease for a long time and breathed his last at a hospital in Sukkur. He will be buried in the Akhund Baba graveyard near Kali Deba on Sunday afternoon.

Born in the Goranadi village of Sahabpur, Balochistan, the real name of Wasu Khan was Muhammad Waris. He was a prominent name in the Baloch folk music industry. He gained the limelight with the narration of Pakistan’s political history in one breath.

Wasu Khan gained fame when he performed with renowned singer Shehzad Roy in the latter’s ‘Apney Ulloo’ music video. The two artists had worked together on multiple projects.

He received many national and international awards.

Meanwhile, Shehzad Roy, in a tweet, paid tribute to the late singer. “He (Wasu Khan) was unable to read and write, but had great political intellect and wrote political satire. We will miss him,” the singer wrote.