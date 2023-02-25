AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 24, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 24, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,707.76
High:                      40,978.88
Low:                       40,681.90
Net Change:                   130.75
Volume (000):                 76,072
Value (000):               4,226,466
Makt Cap (000)         1,541,155,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,367.34
NET CH                     (+) 17.59
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,788.35
NET CH                     (+) 45.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,002.70
NET CH                    (-) 106.21
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,842.68
NET CH                     (+) 23.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,962.05
NET CH                     (-) 42.99
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,266.04
NET CH                     (-) 35.16
------------------------------------
As on:              24-February-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

