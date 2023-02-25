KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 24, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,707.76 High: 40,978.88 Low: 40,681.90 Net Change: 130.75 Volume (000): 76,072 Value (000): 4,226,466 Makt Cap (000) 1,541,155,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,367.34 NET CH (+) 17.59 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,788.35 NET CH (+) 45.88 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,002.70 NET CH (-) 106.21 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,842.68 NET CH (+) 23.02 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,962.05 NET CH (-) 42.99 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,266.04 NET CH (-) 35.16 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-February-2023 ====================================

