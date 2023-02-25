Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 24, 2023).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 40,707.76
High: 40,978.88
Low: 40,681.90
Net Change: 130.75
Volume (000): 76,072
Value (000): 4,226,466
Makt Cap (000) 1,541,155,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 7,367.34
NET CH (+) 17.59
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 3,788.35
NET CH (+) 45.88
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,002.70
NET CH (-) 106.21
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 6,842.68
NET CH (+) 23.02
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,962.05
NET CH (-) 42.99
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 4,266.04
NET CH (-) 35.16
As on: 24-February-2023
