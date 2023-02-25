PSL 2023 day 12: Azam Khan's batting masterclass hands third consecutive defeat to Quetta

Azam Khan's 42-ball 97, and Abrar Ahmed's incisive bowling scripted Islamabad United's 63-run win over Quetta Gladiators in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL 8) on Friday.

In response to Islamabad's massive 221-run target, Quetta skittled out to 157 in the 20th over.

Batting first, Islamabad lost the first three wickets quickly as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, and Shadab Khan departed for their individual scores of 8, 1, and 12, respectively.

Collin Munro and Azam Khan added 28 runs for the fourth wicket, but Munro was removed by Aimal Khan for 38. Asif Ali joined Azam in the middle. The duo put up a blistering 98-run partnership in just 46 balls to help their side post 220/6 on the board - the highest total of this year's PSL.

Asif made 24-ball 42 at a strike rate of 175, while Azam's 97 came off just 42 balls. He smashed nine boundaries and eight maximums in his master blaster innings.

Just like Islamabad, Quetta lost their top inside the power play, but a 74-run stand between skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (41) and Mohammad Hafeez (48) kept their hopes alive.

However, the scoreboard pressure forced them to take more risks, which unfortunately didn't go their way. Quetta's last five wickets went down for just 30 runs, as they were bundled out for 157 in 19.1 overs.

PSL 2023 day 11: Islamabad United ease pass clueless Peshawar Zalmi

Points Table Update

Islamabad United, with a third win in four games, cement their second spot in the points table, perching just under Multan Sultans who are at the top with eight points. Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi are third and fourth with four points each, while Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators are in the fifth and sixth spots with two points each.

Next Fixtures

There is a one-day rest in the tournament, but, fans will enjoy a double-head on Sunday. In the first game, Karachi Kings will face table-toppers Multan Sultans at 2:00 pm, while Lahore Qalandars will play Peshawar Zalmi in the second encounter. The day game will be played at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi, while the second game will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars