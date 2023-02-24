AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.09%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
FFL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
MLCF 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.73%)
NETSOL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
OGDC 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PPL 66.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.99%)
PRL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.49%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
TPLP 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.52%)
TRG 111.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-2.03%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,078 Increased By 1.5 (0.04%)
BR30 14,390 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
KSE100 40,875 Increased By 36.8 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,404 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Robust trade relations between US, Pakistan 'more important than ever': US State Dept

  • Ned Price says Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council ministerial meeting 'exemplifies our commitment to deepening our economic and commercial ties with Pakistan'
BR Web Desk Published February 24, 2023 Updated February 24, 2023 12:13pm
Follow us

The United States has said that it believes a robust trade relationship between Washington and Pakistan “is more important than ever” to bolster Islamabad’s economic stability as it recovers from devastating floods.

During a regular press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council ministerial meeting “exemplifies our commitment to deepening our economic and commercial ties with Pakistan”.

He was referring to the 9th Pakistan-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council meeting currently underway in Washington DC. The meeting is being held after seven years as Pakistan looks for breakthroughs in agriculture and information technology.

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Price added that “US trade relationship with Pakistan has helped both Pakistani industries and consumers.

We have long been Pakistan’s largest export market, with potential for even further growth.“

The US, Price said, has been a leading investor in Pakistan for the past two decades, and in the past year the country’s investments have increased by some 50%.

His comments come as Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar met on Thursday with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and other senior US officials as part of TIFA.

“It is important that we start talking,” Qamar told Reuters.

“These were supposed to be annual meetings, but for one reason or another, they have been on the backburner for so long. Now that we are starting, there are many areas where we expect some breakthroughs, and that is on both sides.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office has responded to US concerns over Chinese debt and emphasized that being a sovereign state, Pakistan exercises the right to choose its economic partners from around the globe on a mutually-beneficial basis.

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

Pakistan US

Comments

1000 characters

Robust trade relations between US, Pakistan 'more important than ever': US State Dept

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

India urges focus on ‘most vulnerable’ at G20 meeting, avoids mention of war

Industries/sectors earning over Rs300m: SC directs payment of 4pc super tax within a week

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Debt and debt instruments: Profit on debt and capital gains given tax exemption

Read more stories