AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.93%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.63%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
HUBC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.9%)
MLCF 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.31%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.66%)
OGDC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.45%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.38%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.7%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-2.65%)
UNITY 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Germany ‘doubtful’ about China role in Ukraine talks

AFP Published 24 Feb, 2023 04:44pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
BERLIN: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday questioned China’s willingness to mediate in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, after Beijing called for urgent peace talks to end the war.

“Every constructive suggestion that brings us closer on the path to a just peace is highly welcome,” Steinmeier said on the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Whether global power China wants to play such a constructive role is still doubtful,” he said.

China on Friday published a 12-point paper on the “political settlement” of the war in Ukraine, urging both sides to come to the negotiating table.

On Wednesday, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Following Wang’s visit, Moscow said Beijing had presented its views on approaches to a resolution of the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he had not seen a Chinese peace plan and wanted to meet Beijing over the proposal before assessing it.

Ukraine, China meeting ‘would be desirable’: Zelenskiy

Steinmeier said if China wanted to play a constructive role, Beijing should “not just speak with Moscow, but also with Kyiv”.

China should also “join the overwhelming majority of states and work for peace under the umbrella of the United Nations”, Steinmeier added.

Beijing on Thursday abstained in a non-binding UN vote to demand that Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

As a member of the UN Security Council, China had a “special responsibility for ending the Russian war against Ukraine”, German government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner told a regular press conference.

“It is therefore good that Beijing has presented its own ideas,” Buechner said.

“The Chinese plan contains a number of important points, such as a clear rejection of any use of nuclear weapons,” the spokesman said.

“Important elements” were missing from Beijing’s proposal, however, “above all the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine”, he said.

