Germany ‘doubtful’ about China role in Ukraine talks

BERLIN: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday questioned China’s willingness to mediate in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, after Beijing called for urgent peace talks to end the war.

“Every constructive suggestion that brings us closer on the path to a just peace is highly welcome,” Steinmeier said on the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Whether global power China wants to play such a constructive role is still doubtful,” he said.

China on Friday published a 12-point paper on the “political settlement” of the war in Ukraine, urging both sides to come to the negotiating table.

On Wednesday, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Following Wang’s visit, Moscow said Beijing had presented its views on approaches to a resolution of the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he had not seen a Chinese peace plan and wanted to meet Beijing over the proposal before assessing it.

Ukraine, China meeting ‘would be desirable’: Zelenskiy

Steinmeier said if China wanted to play a constructive role, Beijing should “not just speak with Moscow, but also with Kyiv”.

China should also “join the overwhelming majority of states and work for peace under the umbrella of the United Nations”, Steinmeier added.

Beijing on Thursday abstained in a non-binding UN vote to demand that Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

As a member of the UN Security Council, China had a “special responsibility for ending the Russian war against Ukraine”, German government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner told a regular press conference.

“It is therefore good that Beijing has presented its own ideas,” Buechner said.

“The Chinese plan contains a number of important points, such as a clear rejection of any use of nuclear weapons,” the spokesman said.

“Important elements” were missing from Beijing’s proposal, however, “above all the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine”, he said.