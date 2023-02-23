AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
Ukraine, China meeting ‘would be desirable’: Zelenskiy

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2023 08:35pm
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had not seen any Chinese plan for ending Russia’s war on Ukraine, but that “it would be desirable” for Chinese and Ukrainian representatives to meet.

He said on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Kyiv had already communicated the desire for such a meeting.

“We would like to meet with China,” he said during a news briefing in Kyiv with visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. “This is in the interests of Ukraine today.”

China’s top diplomat has said Beijing will set out its position on settling the Ukraine conflict through political means in a document that will reference principles from the United Nations’ founding charter and take into account territorial integrity, sovereignty and security concerns.

Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius: Ukraine ambassador

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to deliver a “peace speech” on the Feb. 24 anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

Zelenskiy said he had heard only “general things” about China’s proposals through Ukrainian diplomats, but that it was encouraging that China was considering brokering peace.

