ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has put a ban on cash payments to federal employees in future.

In a directive, the PAC stated: “A meeting of the PAC pertaining to the Ministry of Interior was held on February 8, 2023, in the Parliament House, wherein, the PAC inter alia directed secretaries/PAOs of all ministries/divisions/departments that no cash payments would be made to the employees in future.”

