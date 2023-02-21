AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BAFL 30.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
EPCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
FCCL 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
FLYNG 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HUBC 65.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 27.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
OGDC 89.72 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
PAEL 10.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.62%)
PRL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SILK 0.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
TPLP 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 112.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 13.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,077 Increased By 18.4 (0.45%)
BR30 14,429 Increased By 108.1 (0.76%)
KSE100 40,873 Increased By 199 (0.49%)
KSE30 15,390 Increased By 65.5 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Injured Warner ruled out of India tour as Australia problems grow

AFP Published 21 Feb, 2023 12:42pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SYDNEY: Australia opening batsman David Warner will return home from India and miss the last two Tests after an elbow fracture and concussion, Cricket Australia said Tuesday.

It is the second injury blow in two days for struggling Australia, who are 2-0 down in the four-Test series.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was sent home Monday after failing to recover from an Achilles tendon injury.

Warner was hit on the helmet shortly after being struck on the elbow on the opening day of the second Test defeat in Delhi. He was replaced by concussion substitute Matt Renshaw.

Warner, who scored just 26 runs as Australia lost both of the opening two matches, will miss the third and fourth Tests at Indore and Ahmedabad but it is hoped he can return for the subsequent one-day series.

“David Warner has been ruled out of the Test tour of India and will return home,” a Cricket Australia statement said.

Australia’s Warner concussed, out of 2nd India Test

“After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series.

“It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three one-day internationals which follow the Test series.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins has also flown home because of a family illness but is expected to return in time for the third Test, which starts on March 1.

David Warner Josh Hazlewood Cricket Australia INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST Matt Renshaw

Comments

1000 characters

Injured Warner ruled out of India tour as Australia problems grow

Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023 adopted: NA acquiesces to IMF tax stipulation

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

MoS Pasha optimistic about Ninth Review prospects

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court again defers Imran Khan's indictment

Death toll rises after fresh earthquake hits Turkiye-Syria border

Hascol CFO authorised to take charge after CEO detained

Imposing/raising time-bound RDs, ACDs: FBR extends time period to March 31st for over 600 luxury items

Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

$32.3m IDA credit for T4HP given extension by World Bank

Export industry: APTMA demands uniform gas tariff

Read more stories