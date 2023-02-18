Australia’s Warner concussed, out of 2nd India Test

NEW DELHI: Australian opener David Warner is concussed and will take no further part in the ongoing second Test against India, the team said Saturday ahead of the match’s second day in New Delhi.

Warner, who was hit on the helmet by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in the 10th over of the opening day in his knock of 15, will be replaced by fellow left-hand batsman Matt Renshaw, according to Cricket Australia.

“He subsequently demonstrated symptoms and failed a concussion test,” the statement said.

“Warner will now follow the graduated return to sports protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore (starting March 1) in line with Cricket Australia guidelines,” it added.

Warner, who scored one and 10 in Nagpur in the first Test, was the first wicket to fall for Australia after taking 21 balls to make his first runs.

Khawaja, Handscomb lead Australia fight in 2nd India Test

He had faced a barrage of short balls by Siraj and took a couple of blows, on the elbow and the head, before being caught behind by Mohammed Shami.

He did not come out to field and fellow opener Usman Khawaja, who top-scored with 81 in Australia’s 263, said his senior partner felt “weary” after the hit on the head.

Australia, who lost the opener of the four-match series, were bowled out in the final session on Friday after electing to bat first.