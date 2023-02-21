AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BAFL 30.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
EPCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
FCCL 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
FLYNG 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HUBC 65.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 27.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
OGDC 89.72 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
PAEL 10.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.62%)
PRL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SILK 0.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
TPLP 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 112.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 13.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,086 Increased By 26.9 (0.66%)
BR30 14,494 Increased By 173.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 40,932 Increased By 257.9 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,412 Increased By 87.5 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks subdued, Hong Kong falls as geopolitical, recovery woes weigh

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2023 10:33am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks were subdued on Tuesday, while Hong Kong shares fell, as geopolitical worries ahead of the Ukraine war’s one-year anniversary and doubts around China’s economic recovery weighed on equities.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was flat at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%. ** Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.2%.

** Other Asian stocks edged lower on prospects of the US central bank having to stay on its hawkish path, with investors eyeing the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting for further policy clues.

** China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, who is to visit Russia this week on the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, called on Monday for negotiations and peace for the sake of the world and Europe in particular.

** Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden walked around central Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Monday, promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.

China stocks mark best day in nearly three months

** Among individual stocks and sectors, tech giants listed in Hong Kong slumped 2.5% to lead the decline.

** A recent underperformance of Chinese equities appears to reflect scepticism about the likely strength of China’s recovery, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

** “Despite these signs of unease among investors, we continue to expect a robust recovery in China’s economy and further gains in markets in coming months,” they said, adding that high-frequency data are recovering even faster than they would have expected.

** Chinese real estate developers rose 0.3% after the country launched a pilot scheme to boost private investment in the property sector. Non-ferrous metal added 1.5% on hopes of Chinese demand boost.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index added 1%.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks subdued, Hong Kong falls as geopolitical, recovery woes weigh

MoS Pasha optimistic about Ninth Review prospects

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court again defers Imran Khan's indictment

Elections to KPK, Punjab assemblies: President unilaterally announces April 9 as date

Treasury accuses Alvi of violating constitution

IK given protective bail till March 3

$32.3m IDA credit for T4HP given extension by World Bank

Air tickets: new rates of FED fixed

Imposing/raising time-bound RDs, ACDs: FBR extends time period to March 31st for over 600 luxury items

Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

Export industry: APTMA demands uniform gas tariff

Read more stories