US will back quake-hit Turkiye ‘as long as it takes’, Blinken says

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 02:59pm
ANKARA: The United States will support Turkiye “for as long as it takes” after its devastating earthquakes, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, while his Turkish counterpart said there was no need to wait for a disaster to improve ties.

Blinken was speaking after his visit on Sunday to the quake zone, where rescue work was winding down two weeks after the worst disaster in the country’s modern history.

The quakes killed more than 46,000 people in Turkiye and northwest Syria. “The United States and Turkiye do not agree on every issue but it is a partnership that has withstood against challenges,” Blinken told a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

Total US humanitarian assistance to support the earthquake response in Turkiye and Syria has reached $185 million, the US State Department has said. Relations between the NATO allies have been strained since 2019 when Ankara acquired Russian missile defense systems, among other sources of tension between them.

Blinken exhorts Israeli, Palestinian leaders to ‘restore calm’

Cavusoglu told reporters he had discussed a planned $20 billion deal for US F-16 warplanes with Blinken, and said that Turkiye would like the US administration to send the formal notification for the F-16s to Congress.

He added that Ankara expected support from Congress to push through the deal.

Standing alongside Blinken, Cavusoglu said it was not possible for Turkiye to purchase F-16 warplanes with pre-conditions and that he believed the issue can be overcome if the US administration maintains a decisive stance.

