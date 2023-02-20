KP govt to consider free registration of vehicles of up to 3000CC: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi has said that a proposal of the registration of up to 3000 CC vehicles free will be considered in the meeting at the departmental level very soon.

He said that further reforms are in the pipeline, which will not only benefit the people of the province but will also contribute significantly to the provincial exchequer.

He expressed these views while meeting the representative delegations of the Car Dealers Association Peshawar and the Communal School Teachers Association of the merged districts here in his office.

The representative delegation of Car Dealers Association Peshawar included President Baht Mir Jan Durrani, Chairman Haji Abid Khalil, General Secretary Sadiq Shah and all sector presidents, while the Communal School Teacher Association from the merged districts included President Sadiq Ahmed and others.

The caretaker minister said that all possible measures will be taken to provide facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the business community here by making the process of vehicle registration in Excise

The presidents of both the delegations congratulated the Caretaker Minister Haji Manzoor Afridi on assuming the charge of Caretaker Minister and dressed him in a traditional tribal turban.

On this occasion, both the delegations also informed the chair about their problems and issues.

The Caretaker Minister thanked both the delegations and said that the development, prosperity and welfare of the people and the provision of best and easy services to the common man are among our top priorities.

He said that we can promote our province on the path of development only with the support of the public. He said that for the awareness of the people, the Excise Department is going to organize awareness seminars very soon in collaboration with various stakeholders, from which all these public-friendly initiatives will not only make the people aware, but will also benefit them at large.

He further said that our effort is to strengthen the relationship between the Excise Department of Punjab and the Excise Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that all unresolved issues can be resolved mutually and this cooperation can be more stable and sustainable.

On the occasion, Caretaker Minister Haji Manzoor Afridi, while assuring the resolution of the problems of the Communal School Teacher Association of the merged tribal districts, said that he will try to solve all the unresolved problems of the Communal School Teacher Association of the merged tribal districts.

