Political system incapable of solving country’s problems: former PM

KARACHI: Former prime minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the political system no longer has the capacity to solve the country’s problems.

Pakistan’s ongoing economic crisis couldn’t be improved by putting “each other” behind bars, he said while addressing a press conference. He was accompanied by former senator and Pakistan People’s Party member Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

A commission should be formed to identify the elements responsible for the current economic mess, he said. He had no idea about the extent of deterioration of the economy until the PML-N took over power.

“All of us are responsible for finding the solution to the issues of the country as we belong to different political parties,” the former premier added.

There has been interference of “the establishment” in politics which created instability in the democratic system.

Turning to the issue of his possible differences with the top leadership of his party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reiterated that all was well between him and the party as the country’s interest was their top priority.

Criticising the country’s main anti-graft institution, he said that governments don’t complete their terms due to the presence in the system of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “How many politicians did NAB hold accountable,” he asked.

About the recent terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office, the former premier said that the country had faced such unfortunate incidents and challenges earlier as well. “We will have to counter (terrorism) now as well.”

For his part, former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that “terrorism is rearing its head, which is the failure of political parties”.

He added that an all-party conference couldn’t be held even after the audacious suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar, which left about 100 people dead.