AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Political system incapable of solving country’s problems: former PM

INP Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
Follow us

KARACHI: Former prime minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the political system no longer has the capacity to solve the country’s problems.

Pakistan’s ongoing economic crisis couldn’t be improved by putting “each other” behind bars, he said while addressing a press conference. He was accompanied by former senator and Pakistan People’s Party member Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

A commission should be formed to identify the elements responsible for the current economic mess, he said. He had no idea about the extent of deterioration of the economy until the PML-N took over power.

“All of us are responsible for finding the solution to the issues of the country as we belong to different political parties,” the former premier added.

There has been interference of “the establishment” in politics which created instability in the democratic system.

Turning to the issue of his possible differences with the top leadership of his party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reiterated that all was well between him and the party as the country’s interest was their top priority.

Criticising the country’s main anti-graft institution, he said that governments don’t complete their terms due to the presence in the system of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “How many politicians did NAB hold accountable,” he asked.

About the recent terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office, the former premier said that the country had faced such unfortunate incidents and challenges earlier as well. “We will have to counter (terrorism) now as well.”

For his part, former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that “terrorism is rearing its head, which is the failure of political parties”.

He added that an all-party conference couldn’t be held even after the audacious suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar, which left about 100 people dead.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Political system

Comments

1000 characters

Political system incapable of solving country’s problems: former PM

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

IEA warns of tighter energy supply next winter

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Consultation meeting at Presidency: ECP to take decision today

Audio leaks: Imran urges judiciary to take notice

US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Read more stories