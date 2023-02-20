AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
China, HK stocks fall as US data cloud China’s recovery hopes

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
BEIJING: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, dragged by some tech stocks, as upbeat US economic data revived market concerns that China’s central bank might delay more easing measures to support the pandemic-hit economy.

Investors had previously expected more interest rate cuts from the Chinese central bank to support the economy. But with the US Federal Reserve now expected to keep rates higher for longer, further rate cuts from China could widen the policy rate gap between the two nations and pose more economic challenges.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed 1.44% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.77%. For the week, the two indexes lost 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 1.28% and fell 2.2% for the week.

Asian equities slipped, while the dollar hovered around six-week highs as economic data and hawkish comments from Fed officials revived fears that the Fed will stick to its monetary tightening path.

US producer price index (PPI) rebounded 0.7% in January, the largest increase since June.

“The stronger than expected monthly PPI data, combined with the sticky consumer inflation released earlier this week, are clouding the Hong Kong and China markets,” said Kenny Ng, securities strategist, Everbright Securities International.

Investors worry that if US rate stays higher for longer, this would narrow the room for China’s central bank to ease interest rates further, as a widening of the gap between the two countries’ interest rates would fuel portfolio outflow.”

CSI Computer Index lost 4.24%, while the CSI Internet Finance Index fell 3.42%.

Hang Seng Tech Index lost 2.51%, dragged lower by China internet search engine giant Baidu Inc, down 4.6%.

Shares of China Renaissance, a boutique investment bank, hit a record low, after the company said it was unable to contact its chairman and chief executive Bao Fan.

