AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Allianz posts record 2022 earnings

AFP Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
Follow us

FRANKFURT: German insurance giant Allianz on Friday reported record results for 2022, as higher prices for policies helped offset a weaker performance in its asset management unit.

Net profit came in at 6.7 billion euros ($7.1 billion), it said, up two percent on a year earlier.

The group’s underlying, or operating, profit jumped by nearly six percent to a record 14.2 billion euros.

Revenues also hit a new record in 2022, climbing by 2.8 percent to 152.7 billion euros. The company said higher volumes and prices for policies had boosted earnings at its flagship property and casualty division. The life-health unit meanwhile had benefitted from business growth in Asia and the acquisition of Aviva’s operations in Poland.

Allianz German insurance

Comments

1000 characters

Allianz posts record 2022 earnings

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

IEA warns of tighter energy supply next winter

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Consultation meeting at Presidency: ECP to take decision today

Audio leaks: Imran urges judiciary to take notice

US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Read more stories