US underscores need for undertaking economic reform

Ali Hussain Published 18 Feb, 2023 03:33am
ISLAMABAD: The United States has asked Pakistan for undertaking economic reform and improving the regulatory environment to boost foreign investment, including from the American businesses.

This was conveyed by Counselor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet and his delegation of senior US government officials, including Counselor of the US Agency for International Development Clinton White, and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Elizabeth Horst, who visited Islamabad from February 16-17 “to highlight the importance of our bilateral partnership and reaffirm our countries’ shared goals”, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy here Friday.

Time for ‘radical’ and fast-paced economic reforms–I

Government sources are describing the trip by high US government officials “very crucial” which took place soon after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission concluded its recent visit for the ninth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme without reaching staff-level agreement.

While in Pakistan, the Embassy’s statement added that Counselor Chollet discussed a wide range of issues including strengthening economic ties, cooperating to address the impacts of the climate crisis, expanding our people-to-people connections, and conveying US solidarity with the Pakistani people as they continue to recover from the devastating 2022 floods.

IMF US embassy EFF economic reforms Derek Chollet

