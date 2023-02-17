PSL 2023 day 5 round-up: Multan Sultans thump Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs

All-round Multan Sultans defeated promising Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight to register their second consecutive win in the tournament.

Chasing Multan Sultans' 211-run target, Peshawar got bundled out for 154 inside the 19th over.

Rookie pacer Ihsanullah removed Babar Azam for 9 on the first ball of his spell, but Mohammad Haris (40 off 23) kept them going in the powerplay. After the skipper departed, young Saim Ayub (53) took it upon himself to accelerate the run rate.

However, as the scoreboard pressure mounted in the death overs, Peshawar lost back-to-back wickets of Haris, Tom Kohler-Kadmore (3), Rowman Powell (23), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (1), and Wahab Riaz (0).

James Neesham (12) showed some resistance but failed to get Peshawar over the line.

Usama Mir and Ihsanullah were brilliant for Multan Sultans. They picked up three wickets apiece after giving away only 22, and 23 runs, respectively.

PSL 2023 day 4 round-up: All-round Islamabad United overpower Karachi Kings

First innings

Earlier, Multan Sultans started their innings aggressively with skipper Mohammad Rizwan taking the charge early on. Shan Masood (20) got off to a decent start but failed to convert it into a big inning once again. Rilee Russow (75) continued the baton charge once Rizwan departed for 66. Some firepower from David Miller (23) and Keiron Pollard (15) at the end propelled Multan to a massive total of 210/3.

Salman Irshad was the pick of the bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi with a spell of 38/2.

Points Table Update

With this win, Multan Sultans get two valuable points to perch on top of the points table with a total of 4 points.

Next Fixtures

Fans will witness a vital game between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at 7:00 pm on Saturday. The match will be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars