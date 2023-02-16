AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.69%)
DFML 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
DGKC 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
EPCL 46.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
FFL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.54%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.49%)
HUBC 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KAPCO 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
KEL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 78.19 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.86%)
OGDC 93.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.5%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PPL 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-3.26%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.57%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.41%)
TRG 114.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.21%)
UNITY 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -32 (-0.77%)
BR30 14,673 Decreased By -256.4 (-1.72%)
KSE100 41,079 Decreased By -248.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 15,489 Decreased By -80.1 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 2023 day 4 round-up: All-round Islamabad United overpower Karachi Kings

Syed Ahmed Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 10:55pm
Follow us

Rumman Raees and Faheem Ashraf's incisive bowling followed by Collin Munro and Azam Khan's responsible batting led Islamabad United to a four-wicket win over Karachi Kings in the fourth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.

The visiting side chased down the 174-run target with four wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Islamabad stuttered in the chase, losing both their openers Paul Stirling (4) and Hassan Nawaz (7) in the powerplay. However, a 59-run stand for the third wicket between Rassie van der Dussen and Collin Munro (58) brought Islamabad back into the game. Azam Khan also chipped in with a handy 44.

Just when things were looking in control, Islamabad lost Munro, Azam Khan, and Faheem Ashraf (12) in quick succession, however, Tom Curren and Asif Made made sure they finish the job.

First Innings

After being asked to bat, Karachi Kings lost James Vince (5) early in the first over, but Sharjeel and Haider stitched a 77-run stand with 56 balls to take them forward. Sharjeel fell for 34, but Haider carried on and scored a welcome fifty on just 38 balls.

However, a flurry of wickets pushed the Kings back. In the end, a few timely hits got them over the 170-mark.

Rumman Raees, despite all those injuries and setbacks, was excellent for Islamabad United picking 2 for 26 off his four overs, while Waseem and Curran also got two wickets apiece.

PSL 2023 day 3 round-up: Ihsanullah stars in Multan's thumping win over Quetta

Points Table Update

With this win, Islamabad United get two valuable points to perch second in the points table.

Next Fixtures

Fans will witness a vital game between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at 6:00 pm. The match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings Islamabad United PSL daily updates PSL updates

Comments

1000 characters

PSL 2023 day 4 round-up: All-round Islamabad United overpower Karachi Kings

Imran should be arrested for not appearing before LHC: Rana Sanaullah

Imran asks President Alvi to institute ‘immediate inquiry’ against former COAS Bajwa

Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

KSE-100 falls 0.6% amid rumours of interest-rate hike

LHC rejects Imran Khan's bail plea over non-appearance

AML chief Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail

Pakistani fintech AdalFi raises $7.5mn to tackle lending challenges

Pakistan’s 'sustainable fashion' platform Swag Kicks raises $1.2mn seed funding

PTI supporter sentenced to three years in prison for tweeting against army

Meezan Bank’s profit jumps 58.3% in 2022

Read more stories