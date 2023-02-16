PSL 2023 day 4 round-up: All-round Islamabad United overpower Karachi Kings

Rumman Raees and Faheem Ashraf's incisive bowling followed by Collin Munro and Azam Khan's responsible batting led Islamabad United to a four-wicket win over Karachi Kings in the fourth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.

The visiting side chased down the 174-run target with four wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Islamabad stuttered in the chase, losing both their openers Paul Stirling (4) and Hassan Nawaz (7) in the powerplay. However, a 59-run stand for the third wicket between Rassie van der Dussen and Collin Munro (58) brought Islamabad back into the game. Azam Khan also chipped in with a handy 44.

Just when things were looking in control, Islamabad lost Munro, Azam Khan, and Faheem Ashraf (12) in quick succession, however, Tom Curren and Asif Made made sure they finish the job.

First Innings

After being asked to bat, Karachi Kings lost James Vince (5) early in the first over, but Sharjeel and Haider stitched a 77-run stand with 56 balls to take them forward. Sharjeel fell for 34, but Haider carried on and scored a welcome fifty on just 38 balls.

However, a flurry of wickets pushed the Kings back. In the end, a few timely hits got them over the 170-mark.

Rumman Raees, despite all those injuries and setbacks, was excellent for Islamabad United picking 2 for 26 off his four overs, while Waseem and Curran also got two wickets apiece.

Points Table Update

With this win, Islamabad United get two valuable points to perch second in the points table.

Next Fixtures

Fans will witness a vital game between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at 6:00 pm. The match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Past PSL Winners

