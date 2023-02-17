AVN 64.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.52%)
‘Jail bharo tehreek’: I will surrender before Imran Khan does, says Sheikh Rashid

  • Says he was forced to switch sides while he was in jail
BR Web Desk Published February 17, 2023 Updated February 17, 2023 04:22pm
Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that he will get voluntary arrested before Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan when the ‘jail bharo tehreek’ starts.

Speaking to the media, he said he “continues to stand with PTI and support Imran”.

“I am ready to give my arrest even if PTI opts out of the movement. I will not be a coward.”

Sheikh Rashid secures bail in case of manhandling law enforcement officer

The former interior minister stated that he was forced to switch sides while in jail but he decided to stand with PTI.

“I clearly told them that as long as Imran is standing firm against corrupt leadership, I will support him,” he said.

Earlier, during an informal conversation with the media, Sheikh Rashid said attempts were being made to change his loyalties in Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) favour.

“But I will not comply, even if it costs me my life,” he had said.

On Friday, he also said: “Imran told me that Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has hired people to have him assassinated,” Rashid added.

He also said that the government was against holding elections because it foresaw defeat.

“I have news that the government will hold provincial and federal elections at the same time,” he said. “Elections is the only way out of this mess.”

Murree police granted one-day transit remand of Rashid

He was of the view that leadership had 60-70 days to save the country given economic uncertainty and soaring inflation.

“Riots will break out if the government fails to take a decision,” he said.

He announced that he will hold press conference every Friday at 3 PM.

