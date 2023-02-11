AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Sheikh Rashid secures bail in case of manhandling law enforcement officer

  • The case was registered in Murree against former interior minister
BR Web Desk Published 11 Feb, 2023 03:13pm
A Murree court on Wednesday granted bail to former interior minister and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid in a case registered against him for manhandling a law enforcement office during arrest, reported Aaj News.

The decision was announced by Murree Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Zeeshan.

Rashid was initially arrested on the charges of accusing the former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Later, the Murree police booked him for manhandling a police official at the time of his arrest. Moreover, cases were also registered in Karachi and Lasbela Balochistan. Subsequently, Rashid filed petitions in Islamabad High Court for nullification of cases against him.

The IHC barred Sindh and Lasbela police from taking action against Rashid however, it allowed Murree police to pursue case against the former interior minister.

Following his initial arrest, Rashid was sent on two-day physical remand. Following the end of the remand, he was sent on 14-day judicial remand. During this time, he was handed over to Murree police.

Rashid’s petition for bail was rejected twice before Murree Magistrate granted him relief.

Earlier, during an informal conversation with the media, Sheikh Rashid said attempts were being made to change his loyalties in Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) favour.

“But I will not comply, even if it costs me my life,” he said. Rashid said that at this age, he could not change his loyalties.

