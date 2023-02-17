Bestway Cement expands production capacity with completion of Hattar Plant Line

Bestway Cement Limited (BWCL), one of the leading cement manufacturers in Pakistan, said the construction and installation of a brownfield line at its Hattar Plant is now complete.

The company shared the development in a notification to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

"We are pleased to inform you that Bestway Cement Limited has completed the construction and installation of a brownfield line at its Hattar Plant.

“Hattar Line-Il has a clinker capacity of 7,200 tonnes per day. The new production line has commenced cement production on 17th February 2023,” read the notice.

BWCL is a subsidiary of Bestway International Holdings Limited (BIHL), which holds 56.43% shares in the Company. BIHL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bestway Group Limited (BGL), a British multinational conglomerate company.

Last year in October, BWCL commissioned a fifth plant site in Mianwali in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which increase its annual production capacity to 12.9 million tonnes.

The company was the first cement operator to install Waste Heat Recovery Power Plants at all of its sites. It has also recently commissioned the installation of Solar Power Plants at all of its operation sites. The implementation of these solutions has enabled it to generate its own energy and as a result reduce its carbon footprint.

Owing to the economic slowdown in Pakistan the country’s cement sector too has been on a declining trend.

During the first seven months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 25.769 million tons that is 17.97% lower than 31.416 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year, data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) showed.

Domestic despatches during this period were 23.617 million tons against 27.474 million tons during same period last year showing a reduction of 14.04%.