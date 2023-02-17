AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.63%)
BAFL 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
DFML 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
DGKC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
EPCL 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 66.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
OGDC 93.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PPL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.85%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
TRG 114.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,106 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,683 Increased By 9.8 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,020 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PSMC (Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited) 130.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02%

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

BR Web Desk Published February 17, 2023 Updated February 17, 2023 12:16pm
Follow us

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) on Friday announced extending the shutdown of its automobile plant from February 20 to February 21 as it deals with inventory shortage due to import restrictions.

“Due to continued shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to extend the shutdown of automobile plant from February 20, 2023 to February 21, 2023,” read a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The note added that its motorcycle plant will remain operative.

PMSC is the local assembler, manufacturer and marketer of Suzuki cars, pickups, vans, 4x4s and motorcycles as well as related spare parts. The Suzuki brand itself is from Japan.

Earlier this month, PSMC had announced the temporary shutdown of its plant from February 13 to 17, citing an inventory shortage back then as well.

PSMC had said at the time that the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) mechanism for prior approval for imports "adversely impacted clearance of import consignment which resultantly affected the inventory levels”.

PSMC had also said it will suspend taking new bookings for its motorcycles starting January 20 for an indefinite period due to “import-based supply chain constraints and uncertain production possibilities”.

Pak Suzuki raises car prices for second time in a month

Bookings will resume as the situation becomes favourable to serve fresh customers, it said.

Pakistan’s auto industry, highly dependent on imports, has been caught in the midst of a crisis, as the SBP, after unabated rupee depreciation, imposed restrictions on the opening of Letters of Credit (LCs). Industries are facing hindrances in operations as the country’s reserves have depleted to a critical level.

Companies PSX PSMC Pak Suzuki Motor Company Pakistan's auto sector Inventory shortage: auto industry

Comments

1000 characters

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Fiscal year 2022-23: Tax target raised to Rs7.64trn

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment

Debt, liabilities rise to historical-level of Rs63.9trn

ICIEC re-insurance deals: Govt decides to exempt Exim Bank from PPRA rules

OGDCL asked by ECC to give Missa Keswal D&PL extension

US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan

Jan 23 power breakdown: Nepra forms probe body as entities adopt contrary stances

Read more stories