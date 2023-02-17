Two women killed in Jaffar Express blast

MULTAN: At least two passengers, both of them women, were killed and another five sustained injuries as result of explosion in an economy class bogie’s washroom of 39-Up Jaffar Express at outer signal of Chichawatani Railway Station on Thursday, PR and hospital sources said.

One of the passengers Naziran Bibi (64), who was travelling from Sadiqabad to Okara, was killed on the spot while another unknown female succumbed to injuries during surgery in Sahiwal hospital, they stated.

The Peshawar bound train was coming from Quetta and the incident took place at 7:50 am Thursday in coach number 12861.