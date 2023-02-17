KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.122 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,810.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.653 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.571 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.080 billion), Silver (PKR 1.147 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.085 billion), Platinum (PKR 546.238 million), Natural Gas (PKR 400.053 million), SP500 (PKR 289.385 million), DJ (PKR 254.708 million), Palladium (PKR 38.817 million), Copper (PKR 36.475 million), Brent (PKR 9.974 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 7.347 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PRK 9.036 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023