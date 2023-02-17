Administrator says issues of Korangi industrial area will be resolved

KARACHI: Administrator of Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman has said that the business community spends its capital on the country’s economy, and the government and stakeholders are at the forefront of serving the country.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

Administrator said that the KATI is serving the city. He said urban forest is the dream of all of us and soon this dream will be realised. He said that industrialists and businessmen are the backbone of the country. He said they will make SM Muneer Road an ideal road, adding there is a need for the construction and repair of roads leading to the Korangi Industrial Zone. Billions of rupees in tax are generated by the government from Korangi Industrial Area.

Dr Saif said I am looking for who is throwing garbage on the causeway. I will discuss this issue with the CEO of the Cantonment Board, and make efforts to solve the municipal problems. He said a unique approach needs to be adopted to further improve Shahrah Faisal. He further said that all the intersections of the city are going to be made beautiful and green. He said there are some difficulties in solving the problems but it is our responsibility to resolve them. He said my team is committed to the development of Korangi industrial area. He said cleaning of storm drains before the coming of monsoon is among their priorities. In addition to this, the greening of the Malir River will be started soon.

He said that additional fire tenders have been provided in all the industrial zones of Karachi so that any emergency can be controlled immediately.

Earlier, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman said that the plan to build a new bridge by removing the existing Jam Sadiq Bridge is under consideration, which should be implemented immediately. Industrialists have nothing to do with politics. It is the responsibility of the government to provide a permanent solution to the problems of Karachi.

He said the industrialists want to work together with the state to contribute to the development of the country. He said that we will not allow SM Muneer Road to be used for the proposed Yellow Line. It is better if the government uses Central Island for this project because the heavy traffic pressure is already high on this road and the World Bank has also acknowledged our point of view. He thanked Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman for provision of additional fire tenders, saying in the factories of Korangi industrial area, last year more than 400 fire incidents were brought under immediate control.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya said that Korangi industrial area is the main artery of the country's economy, but there are many problems with electricity, gas and especially water. Karachi is largely overlooked but still contributes 70 percent of the country's revenue. The infrastructure in Karachi is in poor condition. Korangi Industrial Zone was built by industrialists and the result is that Korangi is the largest industrial zone in Karachi.

He said that together with the Sindh government, development projects worth 1.5 billion rupees were carried out, which were appreciated at the international and government level.

On this occasion, Zahid Saeed said that many times proposals for urban forests in storm drains have been presented but were ignored. He said that if urban forestry had been worked on in time in the city, there would not have been a flood situation in the city during the rains. He said that if the Karachi Municipality cooperates, the industrialists will use their capital to take all possible measures for the improvement of Karachi, especially Korangi.

Zahid Saeed said that by working in Korangi industrial area, the industrialists have proved that they are sincere in the improvement of the city, and are beautifying the city with their capital without waiting for government assistance.

