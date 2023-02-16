AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.69%)
DFML 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
DGKC 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
EPCL 46.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
FFL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.54%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.49%)
HUBC 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KAPCO 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
KEL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 78.19 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.86%)
OGDC 93.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.5%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PPL 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-3.26%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.57%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.41%)
TRG 114.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.21%)
UNITY 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -32 (-0.77%)
BR30 14,673 Decreased By -256.4 (-1.72%)
KSE100 41,079 Decreased By -248.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 15,489 Decreased By -80.1 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Red Cross triples ask for Turkiye-Syria quake aid to $700mn

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2023 08:51pm
Follow us

GENEVA: The Red Cross on Thursday more than tripled its emergency funding appeal to over $700 million for aid to victims of the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria last week.

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it now estimated it would need 650 million Swiss francs ($702 million) to help respond to the soaring humanitarian needs in both countries.

Just over a week ago, the organisation had estimated its funding needs at 200 million francs.

JPMorgan estimates Turkey direct quake damage at $25bn, expects rate cut

The 7.8-magnitude tremor early on February 6 killed nearly 40,000 people in southeast Turkiye and parts of Syria, laying to waste a region filled with families that fled the 12-year Syrian war.

“The full impact of this earthquake is still unfolding,” IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain, who is currently visiting quake-hit communities in the two countries, said in a statement.

“The situation on the ground is rapidly changing, and needs are growing by the minute,” he said, pointing out that “for survivors, these are some of the hardest moments of their lives and the road to recovery will be long.”

IFRC said that the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the Turkish Red Crescent had been “working around the clock to support affected communities, even though many staff and volunteers have also lost homes and loved ones.”

The most urgent immediate needs were currently providing shelter, health care and sanitation, as well as food and water, it said.

“People are also facing major distress - early access to mental health and psychosocial support is critical,” Chapagain said.

The Turkish Red Crescent had deployed more than 5,000 staff and volunteers, who had among other things distributed more than 31 million hot meals to people outdoors and in emergency shelters.

In Syria, some 4,000 volunteers and staff had been sent to the hardest-hit areas, reaching 365,000 people with life-saving support.

In the longer term, IFRC stressed that global support and solidarity to deliver humanitarian assistance would be needed for months and years ahead.

Syria earthquake in Turkiye Turkiye Syria earthquake Turkiye Syria quake

Comments

1000 characters

Red Cross triples ask for Turkiye-Syria quake aid to $700mn

Imran should be arrested for not appearing before LHC: Rana Sanaullah

Imran asks President Alvi to institute ‘immediate inquiry’ against former COAS Bajwa

Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

KSE-100 falls 0.6% amid rumours of interest-rate hike

LHC rejects Imran Khan's bail plea over non-appearance

AML chief Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail

Pakistani fintech AdalFi raises $7.5mn to tackle lending challenges

Pakistan’s 'sustainable fashion' platform Swag Kicks raises $1.2mn seed funding

PTI supporter sentenced to three years in prison for tweeting against army

Meezan Bank’s profit jumps 58.3% in 2022

Read more stories