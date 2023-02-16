AVN 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
BAFL 30.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
DFML 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.63%)
EPCL 46.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.97%)
FFL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
HUBC 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
NETSOL 78.85 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.72%)
OGDC 93.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.99%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.73%)
PRL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.76%)
TELE 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
TPLP 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.33%)
TRG 115.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -32 (-0.77%)
BR30 14,673 Decreased By -256.4 (-1.72%)
KSE100 41,028 Decreased By -298.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,466 Decreased By -102.3 (-0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Russian cyberattacks on NATO spiked in 2022: Google

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2023 02:50pm
Follow us

PARIS: Russian cyberattacks in NATO countries quadrupled last year compared to 2020 and more than tripled in Ukraine over the same period, Google said Thursday.

The spike in attacks – which coincided with Moscow’s invasion of pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, 2022 – was a sign of how cyber warfare would become increasingly prevalent in future conflicts, the US tech giant said in a new report.

“In 2022, Russia increased targeting of users in Ukraine by 250 percent compared to 2020,” it found.

“Targeting of users in NATO countries increased over 300 percent in the same period.”

The report said Russian government-backed attackers ramped up cyber operations beginning in 2021 during the run-up to the invasion.

Russia declares battlefield gains as NATO ramps up support for Ukraine

Its authors spotted “more destructive cyberattacks in Ukraine during the first four months of 2022 than in the previous eight years, with attacks peaking around the start of the invasion”.

Actors sponsored by the Russian armed forces “have used destructive malware to disrupt and degrade Ukraine’s government and military capabilities,” the report said.

Their cyber offensive – including against users across NATO – ranged from hijacking websites to intelligence collection and information campaigns to sway public opinion, including in favour of Russian mercenary group Wagner.

“It is clear cyber will now play an integral role in future armed conflict, supplementing traditional forms of warfare,” Google said.

A host of new actors have been taking part in the cyberattacks.

“The war caused Chinese government-backed attackers to shift their focus towards Ukrainian and Western European targets to gather information on the conflict,” the report said.

War has also split the loyalties of financially motivated attackers.

“The cybercriminal ecosystem has been disrupted with some groups declaring political allegiances, others splitting on geopolitical lines, and prominent operators shutting down,” it said.

NATO Google Wagner RUssia Ukraine war Russian cyberattacks

Comments

1000 characters

Russian cyberattacks on NATO spiked in 2022: Google

Big taxation measures taken through money bill

Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Pakistani fintech AdalFi raises $7.5mn to tackle lending challenges

IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid in lawsuit regarding comments about Zardari

Pakistan’s 'sustainable fashion' platform Swag Kicks raises $1.2mn seed funding

Indian tax inspectors examine mobiles, laptops of BBC employees

Bankrupt Sri Lanka hikes power prices again for IMF deal

Debt in focus as G20 finance chiefs meet in India

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

Read more stories