PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left on Thursday for Turkiye in a gesture of solidarity and support “with the people of Türkiye” in the wake of the massive earthquake on February 6.

During his stay in Ankara, the PM will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to personally convey heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of precious lives and the widespread damage caused by the earthquake, a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) said.

He will reiterate Pakistan’s firm commitment to stand by the Turkish people during these difficult times and to continue extending all possible support to the ongoing relief effort.

“The Prime Minister will also visit earthquake-affected areas in southern Türkiye, and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the area as well as survivors of the earthquake,” FO said.

PM Shehbaz orders establishment of relief fund to aid Turkiye

Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy deep fraternal ties and have resolutely stood by each other during every trial and tribulation, the statement added.

In February, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria and killed thousands, flattened swathes of towns and cities and left hundreds of thousands homeless in the middle of a cold winter.

It was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake, magnitude 7.7.

Following the earthquake, the PM had ordered the establishment of a relief fund to support earthquake victims of Turkiye. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the cabinet will donate one month’s salary to the fund.

PM Shehbaz also ordered the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to mobilise all available resources including winterised tents, blankets and other critical life-saving supplies for Turkiye.