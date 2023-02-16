AVN 65.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.25%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 67.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.62%)
MLCF 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.03%)
NETSOL 79.39 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (3.43%)
OGDC 94.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.73%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
PPL 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
TELE 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TRG 116.88 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.92%)
UNITY 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 14,883 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,380 Increased By 52.7 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 14.7 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

  • Will interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the area as well as survivors of the earthquake, the FO says
BR Web Desk Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 11:26am
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left on Thursday for Turkiye in a gesture of solidarity and support “with the people of Türkiye” in the wake of the massive earthquake on February 6.

During his stay in Ankara, the PM will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to personally convey heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of precious lives and the widespread damage caused by the earthquake, a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) said.

He will reiterate Pakistan’s firm commitment to stand by the Turkish people during these difficult times and to continue extending all possible support to the ongoing relief effort.

“The Prime Minister will also visit earthquake-affected areas in southern Türkiye, and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the area as well as survivors of the earthquake,” FO said.

PM Shehbaz orders establishment of relief fund to aid Turkiye

Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy deep fraternal ties and have resolutely stood by each other during every trial and tribulation, the statement added.

In February, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria and killed thousands, flattened swathes of towns and cities and left hundreds of thousands homeless in the middle of a cold winter.

It was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake, magnitude 7.7.

Following the earthquake, the PM had ordered the establishment of a relief fund to support earthquake victims of Turkiye. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the cabinet will donate one month’s salary to the fund.

PM Shehbaz also ordered the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to mobilise all available resources including winterised tents, blankets and other critical life-saving supplies for Turkiye.

Pakistan earthquake Turkey

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dar presents Rs170bn tax measures

POL products’ prices jacked up

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

Read more stories