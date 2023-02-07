AVN 68.48 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.06%)
PM Shehbaz orders establishment of relief fund to aid Turkiye

  • Cabinet has announced to donate 1 month salary to fund
BR Web Desk Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 03:07pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered the establishment of a relief fund to support earthquake victims of Turkiye in the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake that hit on Monday.

In a tweet, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the cabinet will donate one month’s salary to the fund.

In a separate tweet, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that a PIA plane will arrive in Istanbul this afternoon with a 51-member rescue team and relief items.

On Monday, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria, leaving nearly 5,000 dead and scores of people injured.

PM Shehbaz said the government will send aid to Turkiye in a bid to support the relief and rescue activities in the earthquake-stricken nation.

Meanwhile, quoting sources, Aaj News reported that PM Shehbaz will visit Turkiye soon. Reportedly, preparations for the visit have already begun.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), PM Shehbaz ordered the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to mobilise all available resources including winterised tents, blankets and other critical life-saving supplies for Turkiye.

“Urban search and rescue teams trained to operate in disaster hit areas are being dispatched with their equipment and medicines. Our mission in Ankara remains in constant touch with the relevant Turkish authorities to identify any additional requirement for the earthquake affected areas,” stated a press release from MOFA.

“Beyond the immediate relief effort, we will continue to work with Turkiye in the post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction phases,” MOFA added.

